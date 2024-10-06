Four perished as car hits rickshaw

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Four people including a child died in a road accident near Sandheela

Chowk in Kot Addu on Sunday.

According to police, an extended family was heading towards Jannu

village from Vehari by a rickshaw when a rashly driven car hit the

three-wheeler at Head Taunsa Road, Kot Addu.

As a result of which rickshaw driver Riaz Hussain, Fozia Batool w/o Muhammad

Ali, Shereen Akhtar w/o Riaz Hussain and a minor Talal s/o Muhammad Ali died

on the spot.

Police were investigating.