Four Perished As Car Hits Rickshaw
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 10:50 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Four people including a child died in a road accident near Sandheela
According to police, an extended family was heading towards Jannu
village from Vehari by a rickshaw when a rashly driven car hit the
three-wheeler at Head Taunsa Road, Kot Addu.
As a result of which rickshaw driver Riaz Hussain, Fozia Batool w/o Muhammad
Ali, Shereen Akhtar w/o Riaz Hussain and a minor Talal s/o Muhammad Ali died
on the spot.
Police were investigating.
