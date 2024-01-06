Open Menu

Four Perished In Hafizabad Roof Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Four perished in Hafizabad roof collapse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) At least four people have lost their lives when the roof of their house collapsed in Ramke Chattah area of Hafizabad district on Saturday.

According to police officials, the family lit a fire on the roof to provide heat to their goats.

The fire engulfed the roof of the rickety house and caved in, killing four people and injuring another four.

The rescue teams pulled out four bodies and four injured persons from the rubble. The condition of two of the injured was stated to be critical.

