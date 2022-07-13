Four person died in two road accidents in Abbottabad and Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :At least four persons including a minor and three women of the same family died on Wednesday and five others were injured in two different road accidents in Abbottabad and Mansehra districts.

In the first accident, a Suzuki pickup fell into a deep gorge owing to a brake failure. According to the police sources, a family of Daloola Sihali village was heading towards their home after attending a funeral procession of their relative from Ghari Habeeb Ullah when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge after the brake failure, resulting in the death of three women of the same family while five others sustained critical injuries.

The dead persons were identified as the mother Bibi Zarina, sister Ruqayya and wife Phul Baharan of driver Chanzeb.

Suzuki pick up was completely destroyed after the accident while the dead bodies and injured were shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra where after completion of medico-legal formalities the dead bodies were handed over to the family.

In another accident that took place at the Havelian Dhamtoor bypass when a minor boy Ibrahim Skandar suddenly came on-road and the nearby passing car hit the boy and killed him on the spot.

The ill-fated family, resident of Wah Cantonment, had come to their native village Dheri Kihal to offer Fatiha at the grave of their other son. The car after the collision managed to escape from the accident spot, Havelian Police Station registered an FIR and started their investigation.