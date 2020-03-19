Four person injured due to electrocution in Rawalpindi

At least Four persons including two children sustained minor burn injuries due to electric shock in the area of Chaklala Scheme III here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :At least Four persons including two children sustained minor burn injuries due to electric shock in the area of Chaklala Scheme III here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, four persons identified as Sumaria 33, Laraib 13, Shahzaib 4, Ghulam Sajjad 3 received minor burn injuries when they were electrocuted while turning on the water pump.

On receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Holy Family Hospital (HFH).