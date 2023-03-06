Four personnel martyred in blast in Balochitan’s Bolan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the terrorists have targeted the vehicle of Balochistan Constabulary near a vehicle of security officials in Bolan area of Balochistan.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2023) At least four personnel embraced martyrdom and 13 others left injured in an explosion near a vehicle of security officials in Bolan area of Blochistan on Monday.

The latest report suggested that the terrorists targeted Balochistan Constabulary vehicle near Kinbarri Bridge.

The rescue officials reached the spot soon after the blast and started operation to shift the injured to a nearby hospital.

The security forces also launched operation and surrounded the whole area.

The local authorities declared an emergency in the hospitals in Sibbi and Bolan.

(Details to come)