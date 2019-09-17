Four persons, 100 animal killed in DI Khan landslide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Four people and around 100 animals were killed as a huge rock fell over them in the area of Gagal Dara located in DI Khan in the wee hours on Tuesday morning.

According to district Administration sources the victims were sleeping when the rock fell over them due to landsliding that claimed four lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Assistant commissioner , Samiullah Khan visited site of incident and made arrangements for sending dead bodies to their native area.