Four Persons Arrested For Violating Section 144

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 06:10 PM

Four persons arrested for violating section 144

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) ::Prowa police have registered a case against four persons for violating section 144 and gathering of more than five persons under the guise of volleyball matches and arrested one accused.

SHO Proa Mohammad Ramzan has arrested four persons for violating Section 144 in Bibar Paka and Gara Aashiq, playing volleyball matches and banning gatherings of more than five persons.

Separate cases have been registered against Saknay Bibarpaka and one accused has been arrested.

