Four persons arrested for violating section 144

SHO Proa Mohammad Ramzan has arrested four persons for violating Section 144 in Bibar Paka and Gara Aashiq, playing volleyball matches and banning gatherings of more than five persons.

Separate cases have been registered against Saknay Bibarpaka and one accused has been arrested.