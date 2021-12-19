UrduPoint.com

Four Persons Arrested Over Sound Act Violation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 12:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Hasilpur police have arrested four persons including three women for violation of Sound Act in area lying within jurisdiction of Hasilpur police station.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that Hasilpur police received information that a group had organized music show without permission while laud sounds of music had been disturbing residents of the area.

"A police team of PS Hasilpur reached the scene and took four people into custody including three women," he said. The police have registered a case against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Music Police Station Bahawalpur Hasilpur Women

