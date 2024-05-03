Open Menu

Four Persons Attack Neighbor’s Home On Installing CCTV Camera System

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Four persons attack neighbor’s home on installing CCTV camera system

Four brothers allegedly attacked the home of their neighbour, tortured family members and snatched his motorcycle in Ali Pur city after he installed a CCTV camera system against the wishes of the attackers who complainant alleged were drug traffickers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Four brothers allegedly attacked the home of their neighbour, tortured family members and snatched his motorcycle in Ali Pur city after he installed a CCTV camera system against the wishes of the attackers who complainant alleged were drug traffickers.

According to contents of FIR, a citizen Ijaz Hussain approached Ali Pur city police and told them that he had installed CCTV camera system at his home, however, his neighbours Zulfiqar, Waqar, Imran and Kamran sons of Muntazir Mehdi raised objection.

When he did not stop his plans, the four brothers forced their entry into his home, attacked him and family members with clubs that left his wife severely injured and they also took away his motorcycle.

Ali Pur city police had reached the spot and started investigations after examining the crime scene.

However, complainant told newsmen that no arrest was made so far.

APP/shn/ifi/

Related Topics

Injured Police Wife FIR Family

Recent Stories

US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, ..

US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab

2 minutes ago
 ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 20 ..

ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024

2 minutes ago
 Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challen ..

Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches

2 minutes ago
 Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable inju ..

Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra

3 minutes ago
 PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD

PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD

3 minutes ago
 Privincial health minister visits Children Complex ..

Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities

3 minutes ago
Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market ..

Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut

4 minutes ago
 Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR ..

Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR Congo

2 minutes ago
 PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25

PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25

24 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiq ..

President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30 ..

2 minutes ago
 PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Ra ..

PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi

12 minutes ago
 Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Ministe ..

Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan