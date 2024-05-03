Four persons attack neighbor’s home on installing CCTV camera system

Four brothers allegedly attacked the home of their neighbour, tortured family members and snatched his motorcycle in Ali Pur city after he installed a CCTV camera system against the wishes of the attackers who complainant alleged were drug traffickers

According to contents of FIR, a citizen Ijaz Hussain approached Ali Pur city police and told them that he had installed CCTV camera system at his home, however, his neighbours Zulfiqar, Waqar, Imran and Kamran sons of Muntazir Mehdi raised objection.

When he did not stop his plans, the four brothers forced their entry into his home, attacked him and family members with clubs that left his wife severely injured and they also took away his motorcycle.

Ali Pur city police had reached the spot and started investigations after examining the crime scene.

However, complainant told newsmen that no arrest was made so far.

