Four persons booked for water theft

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Four persons booked for alleged water theft by making a 25 feet wide breach at water tributary near Chak 7/9-R in district Khanewal.

The alleged outlaws irrigated their crops and deprived many other farmers of their due share in irrigated water.

According to official sources, the district administration took serious notice of water theft. Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi ordered registration of case against the alleged thief namely Intazar and his another three companions.

The action against the thieves would continue in future also. The persons found involve in water theft would be punished strictly.