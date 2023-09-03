Open Menu

Four Persons Burnt Alive As Vehicle Catches Fire In Nushki

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Four persons burnt alive as vehicle catches fire in Nushki

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :At least four persons including women were burnt alive after the vehicle they were traveling in caught fire near Nushki town in Balochistan on early Sunday morning.

According to police sources, the incident occurred in Nushki where two vehicles collided with each other.

As result, both vehicles caught fire wherein four people were burnt alive, a private news channel reported on Sunday.

Police and rescue workers put out the fire, besides retrieving the bodies from the wreckage of the vehicles.

The bodies were shifted to the nearby Teaching Hospital Nushki.

