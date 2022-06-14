UrduPoint.com

Four Persons Diagnosed Corona Positive In RWP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Four persons diagnosed Corona positive in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Four persons have been diagnosed with the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,663.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority (DHA) on Tuesday, the total infected cases included 43,155 from Rawalpindi and 3,508 from other adjacent districts.

Among the new cases, two are from Rawalpindi Cantonment and one from the Rawal town and Taxila area.

"Presently, 26 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at health faculties", the report added.

The report further stated that 6,885,922 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

DHA updated that during the last 24 hours,1,084 samples were collected, out of which 1,080 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.37 per cent.

