Four Persons Die In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:20 AM

Four persons die in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Four persons of a family including three kids died in road mishap as a motorcycle rickshaw was hit by a tractor trolley near Nanakpur village, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased persons are identified as Najama Bibi, Ahmed (12), Sana (7) and Shazia (5).

However, rickshaw driver Altaf sustained serious injuries.

Police concerned arrested driver of tractor trolley namely Allah Dittah and started investigation into incident .

More Stories From Pakistan

