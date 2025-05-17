Open Menu

Four Persons Die In Separate Accidents In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2025 | 10:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Four persons lost their lives in separate incidents of accidents and drowning in different parts of the city here on Saturday.

According to the police, 13 years old Aalian Sultan was crossing the road on the National Highway near Miani Forest when he was hit by a speeding car.

The police informed that the boy was killed but the driver escaped along with the vehicle.

The boy's body was shifted to the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for the medico legal formalities and the incident's FIR is yet to be registered.

In another accident in the limits of Tando Yousuf police station a car struck a motorcycle and allegedly killed 30 years old Syed Sunny Shah on the spot.

The police took the dead body to the LUH for the medico legal formalities but the police case could not be lodged by the evening.

The car's driver managed to escape along with the vehicle.

An 8 years old child, Shivraj Kolhi, died while his father Gopal Das Kolhi was injured as a loader rickshaw in which they were travelling overturned on the airport road.

An unknown young man drowned in Akram canal while swimming.

The body was pulled out but the authorities are still to identify the deceased.

