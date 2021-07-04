Four persons die in two different incidents

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Four persons including three close relatives were died in two different incidents here Sunday.

In the first incident three close relatives drowned in river Indus who were there for picnic. Rescue 1122 teams reached at the spot and started search their bodies. After hectic efforts by the Rescue 1122 divers, the dead body of Hamza Fayyaz 23 years old was recovered while search for the remaining two was continued.

In another incident, 56 years old Muhammad Amin was allegedly shot dead by his opponents over family dispute in the limits of Pindigheb police station.

The deceased has left behind three widows, 10 daughters and 10 sons.

Meanwhile, the Fatehjang police have arrested three alleged dacoits from Attock main road who had blocked road in a bid to loot commuters. Police also recovered three pistols from their possession. The accused who were arrested include Shoaib, Latif and Nisar Muhammad, all residents of Fatehjang.