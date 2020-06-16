Four persons died in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Four persons of a family died in road accident in Jalalpur Pirwala on Monday night.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Tanvir Langah (32), resident of Basti Chohan, along with his wife Shamim Bibi and two kids Shafique and Rafique, was heading to Lodhran on motorcycle to attend a marriage ceremony.

All of a sudden, the motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley, near Kotla Pulmorr. As a result, they died on the spot.

Rescue 1122, shifted the dead bodies to THQ Hospital Jalalpur Pirwala.