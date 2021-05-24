Four persons dies, seven injured due to collision between motor bikes, car

About four persons died and seven sustained injuries due to collision between a couple of motor bikes and a car at Ring road on the outskirts of Peshawar on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :About four persons died and seven sustained injuries due to collision between a couple of motor bikes and a car at Ring road on the outskirts of Peshawar on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, three of the injured are in serious condition battling of their lives at hospital.

Four of the injured are discharged after providing them initial treatments by the staffers of Rescue 1122.

All the injured were rushed to Hayatabad Medical Complex for treatment while the dead bodies to taken to their areas of residence for burial.