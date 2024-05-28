Four Persons Drown In Waterways In Jamshoro
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 10:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Four persons died while swimming in the waterways in Jamshoro district on Tuesday.
According to the police, 28 years old Rahul and 25 years old Haresh, sons of Hari Chand, residents of GOR Colony in Hyderabad, drowned while swimming in the KB Feeder Canal.
The police said one brother died while trying to rescue another brother near Al Manzar point.
The police said that the deceased brothers had come with their friends to swim in the canal despite an existing ban on swimming in the Indus River and its waterways.
One of them was a final year student in Sindh University's Mathematics Department and the other worked in a private company.
Separately, two brothers died while swimming in a stream in the Bhan Saeedabad area of Jamshoro.
The police informed that 12 years old Abdul Khaliq Jamali and 11 years old Nadeem Jamali died in the incident which occurred in village Qadir Bux Jamali. The local divers pulled out the bodies around 2 hours after the boys drowned.
