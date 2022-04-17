Four persons held for pilfering electricity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Four persons were arrested for pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines, and through meter tampering in Sialkot district.

On the report of Sub Division Officers (SDOs) Gepco, the police conducted a raid at Greenwood Street, Koarpur, Ghumanwala and caught red-handed Jahangir, Adnan, Abdullah and Usman while pilfering electricity.

Police have registered cases and started investigation in this regard.