Four Persons Held For Selling Wheat On Exorbitant Price

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:13 PM

Four persons held for selling wheat on exorbitant price

District administration held four persons for selling wheat on exorbitant price during a raid here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration held four persons for selling wheat on exorbitant price during a raid here on Wednesday.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Multan, Aamir Khattak, Special Price Control Magistrate Naeem Changaizi raided in premises of Shah Shamas Police station and held four persons.

They were selling wheat for Rs 1430/40kg against the government recommended wheat price of Rs 1400/40kg. The alleged outlaws are identified as Ahmed, Yousuf, Nazim and Fareed. Shah Shamas.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

