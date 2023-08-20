Open Menu

Four Persons Hurt In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Four persons hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :At least four persons including two women sustained injuries due to collision between speeding bus and rickshaw near Alipur bypass.

According to Rescue officials, an over speeding bus hit a rickshaw near Alipur bypass in which Kalsoom, Aziz Mai, Wasim and Mushtaq sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the injured women. The two other injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

According to the eye witnesses, the incident took place due to over speeding of the bus.

