Four persons including a woman were gunned-down

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Unidentified armed persons of Gadhi tribe riding on motorcycles gunned-down four persons including a woman of Jatoi clan early morning here Saturday in Yar Muhammad Colony, outskirts of Larkana city in the limits of Waleed police station.

The incident is said to be outcome of an old dispute of matrimonial, police report said.

According to police reports, the deceased Wali Muhammad Jatoi, Nadeem son of Wali Muhammad Jatoi, Mst, Hajraan wife of Wali Muhammad Jatoi and Ali Murad Jatoi son of Wali Muhammad Jatoi, residents of Yar Muhammad Colony were sleeping in their house, when unknown armed men riding on a motorcycles entered in the house of Wali Muhammad Jatoi and opened fire on them and killed them on the spot, while Gulzar Ali Jatoi also seriously injured in the firing.

The injured was shifted to CMC Hospital for treatment. The accused escaped from the scene, police sources added.

However police reached on the spot and took the dead bodies into their custody which were later given to heirs after the postmortem.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started further investigations.