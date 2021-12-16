UrduPoint.com

Four Persons Including Two Women, A Minor Killed At Tank

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Four persons including two women, a minor killed at Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Four persons including two women and a minor killed near Gara Pathar area of district Tank, police said on Thursday.

Kaptan Khan was on the way to his home in Murtaza after attending hearing at lower court Tank when some assailants opened fire, as a result Khan and his wife including their minor son Arman (2) and another woman were died on the spot.

The criminals managed to flee the crime scene.

The police lodged FIR in Shaheed Murid Akbar Police Station on the complaint of deceased Kaptan's uncle Nasir against five persons.

The police cordoned off the area to arrest the criminals and started investigation.

