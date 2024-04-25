Open Menu

Four Persons Injured In Car Rollover Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Four persons injured in car rollover accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) At least four persons sustained injuries as an overspeeding car turned turtle near Head Taunsa Tehsil Kot Addu.

According to details, four persons riding in a car were going somewhere when suddenly the car overturned due to carelessness and overspeeding near Head Taunsa Tehsil Kot Addu.

As a result, Ghulam Abbas s/o Imam Buksh, Muhammad Shahbaz s/o Muhammad Anwar, Nadir s/o Ghulam Fareed and Waseem s/o Iqbal sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Tehsil headquarters hospital Kot Addu after providing first aid.

APP/shn-sak

