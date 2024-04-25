Four Persons Injured In Car Rollover Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) At least four persons sustained injuries as an overspeeding car turned turtle near Head Taunsa Tehsil Kot Addu.
According to details, four persons riding in a car were going somewhere when suddenly the car overturned due to carelessness and overspeeding near Head Taunsa Tehsil Kot Addu.
As a result, Ghulam Abbas s/o Imam Buksh, Muhammad Shahbaz s/o Muhammad Anwar, Nadir s/o Ghulam Fareed and Waseem s/o Iqbal sustained injuries.
Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Tehsil headquarters hospital Kot Addu after providing first aid.
APP/shn-sak
Recent Stories
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat is determined to address public complaints18 minutes ago
-
277 training sessions held for livestock farmers28 minutes ago
-
24 criminals held28 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman’s Dera office dispose of 207 complaints at South Waziristan37 minutes ago
-
Various food points fined over violations:38 minutes ago
-
PM for political commitment, adequate investment to achive goal of malaria-free world58 minutes ago
-
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people1 hour ago
-
President stresses joint efforts to control Malaria1 hour ago
-
Karachi Police arrest four suspects in crackdown on street crime1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 163,300 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Global tributes to kashmiri icon Amanullah Khan on 8th death anniversary1 hour ago
-
Payment of 100 pc pension to widows of non PUGF employees of TMA demanded2 hours ago