Four Persons Injured In Clash Between Two Groups

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Four persons injured in clash between two groups

Four persons were injured at Isra University in a clash allegedly associated with the two groups of academicians who have been battling in the courts of law to wrest administrative control of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 )

The police, while sharing preliminary details of the incident, informed that aerial firing was also done on the campus.

The injured have been identified as Abdur Rehman, Abdullah, Moeen and Hammad and were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

Large contingents of police reached the varsity to defuse the tense situation while the patients at Isra University Hospital remained in the grip of fear over the unfolding violence.

Both groups of academicians blamed each other for provoking the clash.

