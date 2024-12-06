Four Persons Injured In Fire
Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Four persons including an infant were injured in a house at OPF Colony, Raiwind Road, here on Friday.
Police said that people were sitting in a room where a fire broke out. As a result, they received burn injuries.
On information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and started a rescue operation. They gave first aid to the injured and later shifted them to Jinnah Hospital. The injured have been identified as Shagufta, 25, Alveena 6, and Shehrooz, 15 days.
