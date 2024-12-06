Open Menu

Four Persons Injured In Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Four persons injured in fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Four persons including an infant were injured in a house at OPF Colony, Raiwind Road, here on Friday.

Police said that people were sitting in a room where a fire broke out. As a result, they received burn injuries.

On information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and started a rescue operation. They gave first aid to the injured and later shifted them to Jinnah Hospital. The injured have been identified as Shagufta, 25, Alveena 6, and Shehrooz, 15 days.

Related Topics

Injured Raiwind Fire Vehicles Road Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorro ..

Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow  

57 minutes ago
 Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia C ..

Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final

1 hour ago
 Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharasht ..

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony

1 hour ago
 IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citiz ..

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest

1 hour ago
 Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme ..

Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

10 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

19 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

19 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

19 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan