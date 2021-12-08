Four persons injured in road accident

Four persons including two women were injured in a collision between a luxury vehicle Vigo Hilux and an auto-rickshaw near University of Sialkot here on Weday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Four persons including two women were injured in a collision between a luxury vehicle Vigo Hilux and an auto-rickshaw near University of Sialkot here on Weday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, 45-year-old Maqsooda Bibi, 40-year-old Khalida Bibi, 45-year-old Shahid and 42-year-old Anjum were injured in collision.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital Sialkot.