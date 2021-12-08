UrduPoint.com

Four Persons Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 07:13 PM

Four persons injured in road accident

Four persons including two women were injured in a collision between a luxury vehicle Vigo Hilux and an auto-rickshaw near University of Sialkot here on Weday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Four persons including two women were injured in a collision between a luxury vehicle Vigo Hilux and an auto-rickshaw near University of Sialkot here on Weday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, 45-year-old Maqsooda Bibi, 40-year-old Khalida Bibi, 45-year-old Shahid and 42-year-old Anjum were injured in collision.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital Sialkot.

Related Topics

Injured Vehicle Vigo Sialkot Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

UAE Journalists Association, Saudi Journalists Ass ..

UAE Journalists Association, Saudi Journalists Association sign cooperation agre ..

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues law regulating SEA

Sharjah Ruler issues law regulating SEA

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

53 minutes ago
 PM and KP Governor, CM discuss political situation

PM and KP Governor, CM discuss political situation

1 hour ago
 Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending ..

Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending searches of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass o ..

OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass on 2021 INNO Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.