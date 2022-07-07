UrduPoint.com

Four Persons Kill, Five Hurt In Various Buildings Collapse Incidents Due To Rain

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :At least four persons were killed while five others sustained injuries in various buildings' collapse incidents occurred due to heavy rain in city.

According to Rescue officials, a wall of a building caved in at tower wali street near Eid Gah in which two brothers and sisters namely 17 years old Sadia and 12 years old Faizan s/o Akhtar died. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Nishtar hospital.

In another incident, a woman was killed while kid injured after roof fell down at basti Sandhila Tataypur due to rain.

Rescue 1122 shifted the kid to Nishtar hospital.

A wall caved in at Behari colony new Multan in which a person stranded under debris and died. the body was shifted to Nishtar hospital.

A mud roof of a house collapsed at basti Billi Wala Bahawalpur road in which two persons sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted one injured to Nishtar hospital while provided first aid to another minor injured.

In another incident, pillar of a corridor fell down in Suraj Miani area due to rain in which a woman sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.

Cattle shed fell down near Nasrullah chowk in which one person injured which was given first aid on the spot.

