Four persons killed during targeted shooting in Islamabad over old enmity:Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Four individuals lost their lives in Shahzad Town police area when assailants opened fire, marking a resurgence of a longstanding feud, police said.

The incident occurred as gunfire was directed at the victims' car.

In response to the heinous act, Islamabad Capital Police have mobilized teams, implementing checkpoints to facilitate the prompt arrest of the accused.

At the crime scene, police spokesperson said that the DPO and the police force are actively overseeing the investigation, ensuring a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. Further details are awaited into the incident.