Four persons killed in bus, trailer collision near Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :At least four persons were killed and 40 others sustained injured when a speeding bus collided with a trailer near M2 Motorway connecting Rawalpindi/Islamabad to Lahore on Tuesday morning.

Police officials said that the ill-fated bus was going to Lahore from Islamabad when it collided with a trailer from behind due to over-speeding.

Police rescue teams said , the accident was so severe that four persons died on the spot while forty other passengers were critical wounded.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.