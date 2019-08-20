UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Persons Killed In Bus, Trailer Collision Near Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 11:00 AM

Four persons killed in bus, trailer collision near Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :At least four persons were killed and 40 others sustained injured when a speeding bus collided with a trailer near M2 Motorway connecting Rawalpindi/Islamabad to Lahore on Tuesday morning.

Police officials said that the ill-fated bus was going to Lahore from Islamabad when it collided with a trailer from behind due to over-speeding.

Police rescue teams said , the accident was so severe that four persons died on the spot while forty other passengers were critical wounded.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured Dead Islamabad Motorway Died From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 20, 2019 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Dubai Police Chief chairs evaluation meeting

10 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo wins special recognition in Mala ..

10 hours ago

US gives Huawei 90 day reprieve on ban

10 hours ago

Putin says Russia backs actions of Syrian army in ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.