Four persons killed in road accident in Chichawatni

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Four persons of a family were killed in a road accident here on Wednesday near Chichawatni Kamalia road.

According to the details, the accident occurred in the morning on Kamalia road when a speedy car hit to a motorcycle.

Four person of a family were traveling on motorcycle including Javeed Akhtar 45, his wife Shehnaz 35, his son Muhammad Imran 20 and his niece Fatima 6, got serious injuries and lost their breath on the spot.

The rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

The family was belong to the Faisalabad district and car driver managed to escaped from the crime scene.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

