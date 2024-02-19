Four persons killed, nine injured due to rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Four persons were killed and nine were reported injured due to rains, said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday.

Two houses were destroyed completely while two were partially damaged.

In a statement, Director General PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan said that all kinds of emergency services are being provided and all the district administrations were informed about the spell of rain.