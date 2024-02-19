Four Persons Killed, Nine Injured Due To Rains
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Four persons were killed and nine were reported injured due to rains, said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday.
Two houses were destroyed completely while two were partially damaged.
In a statement, Director General PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan said that all kinds of emergency services are being provided and all the district administrations were informed about the spell of rain.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today
Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM
SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF busts drug dealer group; arrest eight accused6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six kite flyers, sellers with 1000 kites6 minutes ago
-
Third Markhor hunted in Chitral under Trophy Hunting programme16 minutes ago
-
APHC warns of regional implications against delay in Kashmir solution16 minutes ago
-
Renowned actor Agha Talish remembered on 25th death anniversary26 minutes ago
-
WASA on high alert to cope with flooding, rain emergency declared: MD46 minutes ago
-
500 liter adulterated oil wasted46 minutes ago
-
Two persons killed, two injured due to rains46 minutes ago
-
Wani seeks independent probe into mass rape incidents in occupied Kashmir46 minutes ago
-
Two-day trials of PM Youth Talent Hunt Judo being organized at RWU46 minutes ago
-
Heavy downpour disrupts power supply from 306 feeders in KP; PESCO deploys field staff56 minutes ago
-
PHC extends protective bails of Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai1 hour ago