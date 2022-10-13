Four persons killed over enmity

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :At least four persons were killed in an incident of firing reportedly by their rival group in the jurisdiction of Chamkani police station here Thursday.

According to police, the deceased belonged to Urmurh area and were en route to their home after getting bail before arrested from the court in a rivalry case.

They were intercepted by four armed persons in Chamkani area and were killed in indiscriminate firing. The attackers managed to escape from the crime scene.

The teams of Rescue1122 along with police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Lady Reading Hospital for postmortem and further legal action.