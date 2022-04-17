UrduPoint.com

Four Persons Killed Over Old Enmity In Lakki Marwat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) ::As many as four persons were killed including a daughter and her mother during an exchange of firing between two rival groups over an old enmity here at Rangy Wanda village of tehsil Nowrang.

According to Dadiwala Police Station, the incident took place at village Rangy Wanda when two groups started firing on each other. As a result four persons were killed who were identified as Younas Khan (45), Hamayun (24), Saba Gul (7) and her 35-year-old mother.

Police have registered the case and initiated further investigation.

