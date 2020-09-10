Four persons killed, several injured in road accident near Chahgi

At least four people were killed and 14 got injured on Thursday when a speeding passenger bus collided with car

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed and 14 got injured on Thursday when a speeding passenger bus collided with car.

According to rescue officials the bus was enrouted to Quetta from Taftan at the N-40 National Highway when the accident took place.

Dead bodies and injured were shifted to nearby hospital.