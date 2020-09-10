UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Persons Killed, Several Injured In Road Accident Near Chahgi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:48 PM

Four persons killed, several injured in road accident near Chahgi

At least four people were killed and 14 got injured on Thursday when a speeding passenger bus collided with car

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed and 14 got injured on Thursday when a speeding passenger bus collided with car.

According to rescue officials the bus was enrouted to Quetta from Taftan at the N-40 National Highway when the accident took place.

Dead bodies and injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Quetta Car From

Recent Stories

Squads for National T20 Cup confirmed

11 minutes ago

Cry for justice as woman gang-raped at gun-point o ..

16 minutes ago

“TECNO appointed the REAL HERO, Ali Zafar, as th ..

24 minutes ago

Four die, 11 injure in Balochistan's Padak acciden ..

2 minutes ago

India, Japan Agree on Reciprocal Provision of Mili ..

2 minutes ago

Hangu police arrest seven outlaws including procla ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.