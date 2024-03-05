Four Persons Of A Family Die In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 12:30 AM
KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Four persons of a family including a minor girl of one year died in road accident as a speeding car hit the two motorcycles at Abbas Embankment near Taunsa Barrage, here on Monday night.
According to official sources, some persons of a family were heading to their destination on two motorcycles.
All of a sudden, a speeding car hit both the motorcycles. Resultantly, one year old baby girl Rehmat Bibi daughter of Muhammad Sajid, Fiza Mai wife of Sajid Hussain, Razu Mai wife of Wazir Ahmed and Wazir Ahmed son of Sher Muhammad died.
The deceased belonged to village Ladha Langar, tehsil Kot Addu. Police concerned is investigating the mishap.
