Open Menu

Four Persons Of A Family Die In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Four persons of a family die in road accident

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Four persons of a family including a minor girl of one year died in road accident as a speeding car hit the two motorcycles at Abbas Embankment near Taunsa Barrage, here on Monday night.

According to official sources, some persons of a family were heading to their destination on two motorcycles.

All of a sudden, a speeding car hit both the motorcycles. Resultantly, one year old baby girl Rehmat Bibi daughter of Muhammad Sajid, Fiza Mai wife of Sajid Hussain, Razu Mai wife of Wazir Ahmed and Wazir Ahmed son of Sher Muhammad died.

The deceased belonged to village Ladha Langar, tehsil Kot Addu. Police concerned is investigating the mishap.

Related Topics

Police Car Died Road Accident Wife Kot Addu Family All

Recent Stories

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

38 minutes ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

39 minutes ago
 Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

39 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

47 minutes ago
 HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

47 minutes ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

47 minutes ago
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

47 minutes ago
 Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Rus ..

Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia

47 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman

DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman

47 minutes ago
 DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief ..

DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities

1 hour ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores

Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores

1 hour ago
 PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Kha ..

PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan