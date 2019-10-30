UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Persons Of Family Killed In Accident

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:58 PM

Four persons of family killed in accident

Four members of a nomadic family were killed and twelve others injured when tractor trolley fell into ravine near Mughalkot area

D.I Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Four members of a nomadic family were killed and twelve others injured when tractor trolley fell into ravine near Mughalkot area.

The family was traveling in the tractor trolley from Zhob, Balochistan to D.I Khan when it met accident due to break failure.

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital D.I Khan where condition of three injured were stated to be critical.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Balochistan Zhob I Khan Family From

Recent Stories

POL prices likely to be increased from Nov 1st

4 minutes ago

Provision of clean drinking water to Rawalakot top ..

6 minutes ago

JUI-F leaders address participants at Lahore's Aza ..

10 minutes ago

Train allowed to make stopover at Mehta Suja

3 minutes ago

4.6 m children to be de-wormed in KP on Oct 31: Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi for educating girls in remote areas

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.