Four persons of family killed in accident

D.I Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Four members of a nomadic family were killed and twelve others injured when tractor trolley fell into ravine near Mughalkot area.

The family was traveling in the tractor trolley from Zhob, Balochistan to D.I Khan when it met accident due to break failure.

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital D.I Khan where condition of three injured were stated to be critical.