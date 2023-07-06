Four persons of family killed in roof collapsed incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Four persons of a family were killed and a child injured after the roof of their house collapsed at Bandia Wala Pul, Chung Amersidhu during heavy rain here on Thursday.

Police said that persons were sleeping in a room when suddenly roof of the house collapsed.

As a result the persons came under the debrise.

On information, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The rescuers took the bodies and injured persons from construction structure.

The dead have been identified Javed Iqbal (40), Zara Javed (6), Aimon Javed (4) and Azan Javed (8). While injured Kainat Javed (10)shifted to Lahore General Hospital.