Four Persons Receive Burn Injuries In House Fire In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 07:39 PM

Four persons of a family received severe burn injuries when their house caught fire due to gas leakage in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai police station in Rawalpindi on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Four persons of a family received severe burn injuries when their house caught fire due to gas leakage in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai police station in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

A private news channel reported that all the four victims were brothers and sisters of the same family.

Rescue sources told that the fire was extinguished after shifting the injured to the Holly family Hospital.

Pakistan

