Open Menu

Four Persons Shot Dead In Rajanpur Land Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Four persons shot dead in Rajanpur land dispute

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Four persons wer killed while another two sustained serious injuries following a dispute between two groups of Rind tribe at Pajadh area in Rajanpur on Sunday.

According to DPO Capt Retd Dost Muhammad, there was an exchange of firing between two groups of Rind tribe over possession of a piece of land.

As a result, four persons named Aasim, Ahsin, Kaleem Ullah and Khadim Hussain were died. Similarly, another two persons sustained serious injuries in the incident. The injured persons were shifted to THQ Jampur. Harind Police Station started legal action against the alleged outlaws. Heavy contingent of police have also been disputed in the area to avoid further clashes.

RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan sought a report from DPO Dost Muhammad about the incident. Different teams have also been constituted to arrest the outlaws.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Exchange Police Station Died Rajanpur Jampur Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

18 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

18 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

18 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

18 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

18 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

18 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

18 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

18 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

18 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan