Four Persons Shot Dead In Rajanpur Land Dispute
Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Four persons wer killed while another two sustained serious injuries following a dispute between two groups of Rind tribe at Pajadh area in Rajanpur on Sunday.
According to DPO Capt Retd Dost Muhammad, there was an exchange of firing between two groups of Rind tribe over possession of a piece of land.
As a result, four persons named Aasim, Ahsin, Kaleem Ullah and Khadim Hussain were died. Similarly, another two persons sustained serious injuries in the incident. The injured persons were shifted to THQ Jampur. Harind Police Station started legal action against the alleged outlaws. Heavy contingent of police have also been disputed in the area to avoid further clashes.
RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan sought a report from DPO Dost Muhammad about the incident. Different teams have also been constituted to arrest the outlaws.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP sets June 6 date for PTI intra-party election case hearing2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani women pilgrims praise enhanced Hajj arrangements, facilities2 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to promote use of electrical vehicles for reducing pollution: Dharejo2 minutes ago
-
PMDC President hails launch of online portal as key digital transformation2 minutes ago
-
Drizzle predicted in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Home minister takes notice of clash between two groups in Larkana2 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of vehicles impounded for defaulting on e-challan3 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of playback singer Mujeeb Aalam observed3 minutes ago
-
Health experts urge cardiac patients to adopt healthy lifestyle in hot, dry weather3 minutes ago
-
Married woman allegedly commits suicide12 minutes ago
-
CDA putting maximum efforts to address water shortage in summer12 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condoles demise of eminent TV drama artist Mumtaz Ali Shah12 minutes ago