Four persons shot dead in Rajanpur land dispute

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Four persons wer killed while another two sustained serious injuries following a dispute between two groups of Rind tribe at Pajadh area in Rajanpur on Sunday.

According to DPO Capt Retd Dost Muhammad, there was an exchange of firing between two groups of Rind tribe over possession of a piece of land.

As a result, four persons named Aasim, Ahsin, Kaleem Ullah and Khadim Hussain were died. Similarly, another two persons sustained serious injuries in the incident. The injured persons were shifted to THQ Jampur. Harind Police Station started legal action against the alleged outlaws. Heavy contingent of police have also been disputed in the area to avoid further clashes.

RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan sought a report from DPO Dost Muhammad about the incident. Different teams have also been constituted to arrest the outlaws.