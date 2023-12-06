Four persons sustain burn injuries as fire erupts in hut

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Four members of a family, including two women and two kids, sustained severe burn injuries as a fire engulfed a hut at Chah Sukhaway Wala in Kot Addu on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, fire suddenly erupted in a hut owned by Muhammad Naveed when women lit a stove for cooking purposes.

There was a utensil containing diesel, and it caught fire immediately.

As a result, two women and two minor children sustained severe burn injuries. One kid namely Naiha Bibi (two years old) suffered about 80 percent burns.

She was shifted to Burn Centre Nishtar Hospital Multan.

However, the other patients were shifted to the local hospital.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police is investigating the incident.