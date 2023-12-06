Open Menu

Four Persons Sustain Burn Injuries As Fire Erupts In Hut

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Four persons sustain burn injuries as fire erupts in hut

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Four members of a family, including two women and two kids, sustained severe burn injuries as a fire engulfed a hut at Chah Sukhaway Wala in Kot Addu on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, fire suddenly erupted in a hut owned by Muhammad Naveed when women lit a stove for cooking purposes.

There was a utensil containing diesel, and it caught fire immediately.

As a result, two women and two minor children sustained severe burn injuries. One kid namely Naiha Bibi (two years old) suffered about 80 percent burns.

She was shifted to Burn Centre Nishtar Hospital Multan.

However, the other patients were shifted to the local hospital.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police is investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Multan Fire Police Martyrs Shaheed Kot Addu Rescue 1122 Women Family

Recent Stories

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

11 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

11 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

11 hours ago
Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

11 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

11 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

11 hours ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

11 hours ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

11 hours ago
 CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan