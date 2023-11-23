Four PESCO feeders to made load shedding-free in DI Khan: Commissioner

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Commissioner Dera Zafarul islam Khattak has said that four feeders of PESCO Dera Circle would be made load shedding-free within few days as a result of 100 percent recovery.

While talking to journalists at his office here Thursday, the Commissioner said that in the first phase, four feeders including Topanwala, City-I, Town Hall and Saddar would be made load shedding-free after 100 percent recovery from those areas effective operations against Kanda mafia.

He said that following the directives of the Federal government, the drive against the power theft and defaulters was continued since September 07, 2023. The PESCO Dera Circle has recovered pending dues of about Rs 800 million during the campaign.

Moreover, he informed that the feeders with more than 80 percent losses would be closed during the ongoing campaign. While the feeders with over 80 percent recovery would be made load-shedding-free, he added.

He appealed to the citizens to pay their arrears on time so that their areas could also be made load shedding-free.

Replying to a question about the upcoming MDCAT test scheduled to be held on November 26 at Gomal Medical College, the Commissioner said the administration has completed foolproof security arrangements for test.

During the test, he said, uninterrupted power supply will be ensured in that area. He said that carrying electronic devices would not be allowed in the examination center.

The mobile network will also be closed in and around the examination center, he told and mentioned that the papers would be brought to the examination centers under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner.

About the pending salaries of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) employees, he said the administration was in a contact with the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the release of funds for the purpose.

He said the administration was aware of the public issues and worries related to the cleanliness. He assured the administrative officers of WSSC that their funds would be released soon for payment of salaries however they should continue the cleanliness operation in all areas.

APP/akt