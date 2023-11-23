Open Menu

Four PESCO Feeders To Made Load Shedding-free In DI Khan: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Four PESCO feeders to made load shedding-free in DI Khan: Commissioner

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Commissioner Dera Zafarul islam Khattak has said that four feeders of PESCO Dera Circle would be made load shedding-free within few days as a result of 100 percent recovery.

While talking to journalists at his office here Thursday, the Commissioner said that in the first phase, four feeders including Topanwala, City-I, Town Hall and Saddar would be made load shedding-free after 100 percent recovery from those areas effective operations against Kanda mafia.

He said that following the directives of the Federal government, the drive against the power theft and defaulters was continued since September 07, 2023. The PESCO Dera Circle has recovered pending dues of about Rs 800 million during the campaign.

Moreover, he informed that the feeders with more than 80 percent losses would be closed during the ongoing campaign. While the feeders with over 80 percent recovery would be made load-shedding-free, he added.

He appealed to the citizens to pay their arrears on time so that their areas could also be made load shedding-free.

Replying to a question about the upcoming MDCAT test scheduled to be held on November 26 at Gomal Medical College, the Commissioner said the administration has completed foolproof security arrangements for test.

During the test, he said, uninterrupted power supply will be ensured in that area. He said that carrying electronic devices would not be allowed in the examination center.

The mobile network will also be closed in and around the examination center, he told and mentioned that the papers would be brought to the examination centers under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner.

About the pending salaries of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) employees, he said the administration was in a contact with the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the release of funds for the purpose.

He said the administration was aware of the public issues and worries related to the cleanliness. He assured the administrative officers of WSSC that their funds would be released soon for payment of salaries however they should continue the cleanliness operation in all areas.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Mobile Company Circle Saddar Gomal September November All From Government Million PESCO

Recent Stories

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partner ..

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

18 minutes ago
 Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 2 ..

Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 28 in Cipher case

31 minutes ago
 PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and ..

PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and Muhammad Ali added to trainin ..

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges ami ..

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges amid Smog crisis

3 hours ago
US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

16 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

16 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan