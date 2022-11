SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :In a crackdown against illegal petrol agencies, a team of civil defence on Thursday sealed four petrol agencies in the city.

Civil Defence Officer Saira Rafique Khan along with his team visited Lahore road, Pull Laksian, Tehri, 87 chak and choki Bhagat area and sealed four petrol agencies and one LPG shop for selling petrol on higher rates.