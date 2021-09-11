UrduPoint.com

Four Petrol Pumps, 12 Business Points Sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed four petrol pumps and 12 other business points over violations of lockdown and giving petrol to unvaccinated persons here on Saturday.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the assistant commissioners and price control magistrates launched crackdown against violators and sealed four petrol pumps.

During raids at various markets, AC Sadar and City Khawaja Umair Mahmood and Adnan Badar sealed 10 shops and two showrooms over violations.

The officers also imposed fine on various other shopkeepers over violations of Coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP).

In a directive issued here, the DC Amir Karim Khan said the deadly virus could only be defeated by achieving vaccination target. He directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against violators without any discrimination.

