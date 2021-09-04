UrduPoint.com

Four Petrol Pumps Managers Fined

Sat 04th September 2021 | 02:47 PM

TIMERGARA, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) ::Special Task Force, Adenzai Saturday carried out inspections of 12 petrol pumps from Gulabad to Asbanr, under the supervision of AC Adenzai, Abbas Khan Afridi at midnight and fined the violators.

According to details, four violators fined with Rs.40000/- on account of low fuel pressure Gauge. Meanwhile on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt. (R) Aun Haider Gondal, M Abbas Khan Afridi, Assistant Commissioner Adenzai inspected the Levy Post Asbanr.

DC warned the petrol pumps managers to follow public price list and corona SOPs.

