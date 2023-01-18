UrduPoint.com

Four Petrol Pumps Sans Form-K Sealed In Dera

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Four petrol pumps sans Form-K sealed in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration taking action against petrol pumps without Form-K has sealed four petrol pumps in the city.

Following the direction of Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Qaiser Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmad along with Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar and Industrial Development Officer (IDO) inspected different filling stations in various areas of the city.

Four petrol pumps were sealed over non-availability of Form-K which included Awan Filling Station near National Club, SK Filling Station on 'Darya-Bund' road, Kundi Filling Station on Multan road and Millat Filling Station.

They also checked cleanliness conditions in the premises of filling stations and issued necessary directives to the managements of the filling stations in this regard.

In a statement, the deputy commissioner said the ation against petrol pump lacking Form-K would be continued.

