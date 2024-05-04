Four petrol pumps sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Capt. Retired Aurangzeb Haider Khan, a crackdown was launched against the sellers of smuggled petrol and diesel across the district.

On Saturday, Assistant Commissioner Amina Ehsan Tarar inspected various petrol pumps along with the Civil Defence officer and four pumps failed to show supply records from registered oil companies.

As a result, Allah Bakhsh Petroleum Faisalabad Road, Kamboh Petroleum Kandiwal Road, Shaukat Petroleum Chak No. 98 SB and Muhammad Petroleum of the same Chak were sealed.