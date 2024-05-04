Four Petrol Pumps Sealed
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Capt. Retired Aurangzeb Haider Khan, a crackdown was launched against the sellers of smuggled petrol and diesel across the district.
On Saturday, Assistant Commissioner Amina Ehsan Tarar inspected various petrol pumps along with the Civil Defence officer and four pumps failed to show supply records from registered oil companies.
As a result, Allah Bakhsh Petroleum Faisalabad Road, Kamboh Petroleum Kandiwal Road, Shaukat Petroleum Chak No. 98 SB and Muhammad Petroleum of the same Chak were sealed.
Recent Stories
CSS 2023 results; check complete details here
European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector
Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PSCA expands free Wi-Fi service to 100 points5 minutes ago
-
Minister Aftab Sherpao condoles Mahmoodul Islam's brother death in Kohat5 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Hajj Committee organizes third Hajj training sessions on May 45 minutes ago
-
Two eunuchs shot on Kohat Road in City, in critical condition: Doctors5 minutes ago
-
Notorious commercial human trafficker arrested5 minutes ago
-
Nisar Ali Khan's excellent journalistic services were appreciated by the Social Welfare Society25 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police arrest suspects responsible for killing of officer within 24 hours25 minutes ago
-
Police complaint cell performance25 minutes ago
-
IKD Hayatabad awarded ISO certification25 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned on violations35 minutes ago
-
International Firefighters Day observed in Rescue 112235 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested goat thief45 minutes ago