Four Petrol Pumps Sealed In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:08 PM

Four petrol pumps sealed in Hyderabad

The district administration on Monday sealed four illegal petrol pumps in different areas of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration on Monday sealed four illegal petrol pumps in different areas of Hyderabad.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioners of Latifabad Ishtiaq Ali Mangi and Hyderabad Rural Qandeel Fatima Memon separately conducted raids in respective areas and sealed four petrol pumps for selling petroleum illegally.

