Four petrol pumps sealed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration on Monday sealed four illegal petrol pumps in different areas of Hyderabad.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioners of Latifabad Ishtiaq Ali Mangi and Hyderabad Rural Qandeel Fatima Memon separately conducted raids in respective areas and sealed four petrol pumps for selling petroleum illegally.