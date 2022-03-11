UrduPoint.com

Four Petrol Pumps Sealed On Over Charging

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration sealed four petrol pumps on over charging during its crack down against violators of fuel prices on Friday.

Official sources told that as per the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Suleman Khan, the Assistant Commissioners and price control magistrates launched crackdown against violators of petrol prices and sealed four petrol pumps for selling petrol on high rates.

The administration sealed Aslam Petrol Pump, Waqas Petrol Pump,Awan Petrol Pump and Awami Petrol Pump during crackdown launched here on Friday. The officials said that these petrol pumps were selling petrol to masses on high rates and were breaking the law.

Cases were registered against the owners under price control act.

