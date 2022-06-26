Four petrol pumps sealed over less measuring

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Four petrol pumps were sealed for giving less measuring in various parts of the city.

Department of Industries, prices, Weights & Measures District Officer (DO), Rashida Batool on Sunday visited the Sialkot city and inspected weight and measurement scales of various petrol pumps.

She visited the Circular Road, Jail Road, Pasrur Road and Khwaja Safdar Road and sealed four petrol nozzles of pumps situated at Pasrur Road and action would be taken under Punjab Weights and Measures Act-1975 and Rules 1976. The DO industries said that all petrol pumps should keep their scales accurate.

She said that megaphones were being used during the scale checking campaign and action would be taken in front of the community.

"Petrol pumps found involved in tampering with scales will be imposed heavy finesbesides sealing them," she added.